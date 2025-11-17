Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Michigan gas prices down nine cents since last week, down two cents in metro Detroit

Gas Prices
Nam Y. Huh/AP
A customer pumps gas at a gas station.
Gas Prices
Posted

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are down nine cents since last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The average per gallon sits at $3.02, up 19 cents since this time last month but down 13 cents since this time last year.

This means that drivers are paying an average of $45 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, down $12 from last year's highest prices.

"Motorists across Michigan are seeing lower prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand continues to fall, alongside low crude oil prices, gas prices may drop further."

Here's a look at the cheapest and most expensive gas across the state:

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Ann Arbor ($3.11), Metro Detroit ($3.05), Lansing ($3.03)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.81), Marquette ($2.90), Flint ($2.95)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Bigger, Brighter and More Festive Than Ever!