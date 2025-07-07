Michigan gas prices down slightly after Fourth of July weekend

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas Prices are down 11 cents/gallon in Michigan from a week ago, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are now paying $3.15/gallon for regular unleaded fuel, down five cents from this time last month and 43 cents from this time last year.

To fill a 15-gallon tank of gas, Michigan drivers are paying an average of $47, down $10 from last year's highest prices.

Gas prices are slightly down in metro Detroit. The average of $3.20/gallon is down seven cents from last week and 34 cents from this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.20), Ann Arbor ($3.19), Traverse City ($3.16)

Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.00), Flint ($3.07), Jackson ($3.07)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.