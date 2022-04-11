Michigan gas prices fall below $4 a gallon

(WXYZ) — Digital signs at gas stations are finally showing the decline many Michiganders have been waiting for.

And while David Kaymen still searches around for gas, he says it's getting easier to find gas for under $4 a gallon—especially compared to a few weeks ago.

"I see them fluctuating so it's hard to get too comfortable with where gas prices are at," Kaymen said.

Kaymen is right to be skeptical considering the war in Ukraine is still ongoing.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine cut off a huge supply of oil to the United States sending gas prices to new heights.

On March 11, national gas prices hit a record high of $4.33 a gallon. A price Kaymen says he had to work around.

"I was like, you know, going to Kroger to get my bonus points and getting it under 3 bucks," he said.

The Biden administration took action on rising gas prices on March 31 promising to release up to 1 million barrels of oil a day for 6 months.

Here in Michigan, the GOP-led Legislature voted to temporarily pause the state's 27-cent state gas tax.

It's a move Governor Whitmer vetoed. Instead, she proposed suspending the state's 6-percent sales tax on fuel.

Drivers are just happy to see some improvement.

"I think even though it's two cents decreasing, you know, if you accumulate it, it's a huge impact," one driver said.

AAA says if we continue to see the price of crude oil drop, then gas prices will follow.

Anjum Zia and his vacation plans are banking on that.

"Hoping the gas prices go down during the summer and that's about it," Zia said.