Michigan gas prices fall below $4/gallon for first time since April, drop 13 cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are down 14 cents from last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

"Michigan drivers are seeing some relief at the pump as gas prices drop below $4 a gallon for the first time since April," said Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group.

On average, Michigan drivers are now paying $3,96 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, down 25 cents from this time last month but up 80 cents from this time last year.

This means that for a 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $59, up from 2025's highest prices back in August.

Gas prices also decreased for drivers in metro Detroit; the current average here is $4.01/gallon, down 13 cents from last week's average but up 81 cents from this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices in the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($4.05), Metro Detroit ($4.01), Lansing ($3.97)

Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.62), Traverse City ($3.90), Flint ($3.91)

For a closer look at gas prices near you, click here.