(WXYZ) - Good news for drivers as gas prices are continuing to fall in metro Detroit and in Michigan.

According to AAA Michigan, the statewide average daily gas price is down about 11 cents to $2.45 a gallon. That's still about 19 cents more than this time last year.

AAA also says gas prices in metro Detroit are down about 8 cents ot $2.49 a gallon, which is 25 cents higher than a year ago.

The lowest average price is in the Flint area where its about $2.34 a gallon, while Marquette has the highest average price at around $2.67 a gallon.

Michigan's 11 cent drop was the largest in the nation this week, and ranks 19th in the country for the least expensive daily gas price.