Michigan gas prices hit 2026 high, up 15 cents since last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan hit a new 2026 high last week, according to the American Automobile Association.

Gas prices hit a high of $3.03 last week before settling at a $2.98 average for regular unleaded fuel, up 15 cents from last week, but down nine cents from this time last year.

This means that for a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, drivers are paying an average of $44 at the pump, down nearly $6 from 2025's highght price last August.

Gas prices in metro Detroit are also up. Drivers are paying an average of $2.99, up six cents from this time last week.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices across the state this week:

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Ann Arbor ($3.07), Jackson ($3.02), Lansing ($3.00)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.50), Marquette ($2.77), Benton Harbor ($2.88)

For a closer look at gas prices in your area, click here.

