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Michigan gas prices jump to highest average since August 2023

Gas Prices
David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
Gas Prices
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DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are up 33 cents from a week ago, bringing the average price to its highest level since August 2023.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.92 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, up $1.07 from this time lasst month and 74 cents from this time last year.

This means that for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $59, up $8 from last year's highest prices.

Gas prices are also up in metro Detroit, with the average sitting at $3.93/gallon, up 29 cents since this time last week and 81 cents from this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices across the state:

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Ann Arbor ($3.95), Marquette ($3.95), Jackson ($3.94)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.75), Saginaw ($3.86), Flint ($3.88)

For a closer look at gas prices near you, click here.

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