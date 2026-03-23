Michigan gas prices jump to highest average since August 2023

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are up 33 cents from a week ago, bringing the average price to its highest level since August 2023.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.92 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, up $1.07 from this time lasst month and 74 cents from this time last year.

This means that for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $59, up $8 from last year's highest prices.

Gas prices are also up in metro Detroit, with the average sitting at $3.93/gallon, up 29 cents since this time last week and 81 cents from this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.95), Marquette ($3.95), Jackson ($3.94)

gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.95), Marquette ($3.95), Jackson ($3.94) Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.75), Saginaw ($3.86), Flint ($3.88)

For a closer look at gas prices near you, click here.