Michigan gas prices reach new 2025 high, up 20 cents from last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan hit a new 2025 high of $3.30/gallon over the weekend before falling slightly heading into the work week.

Michigan drivers are now paying $3.29/gallon for regular unleaded fuel, up 20 cents from a week ago and up eight cents from this time last month.

On average, drivers are paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, down $8 from 2024's highest price.

"Drivers across Michigan are seeing the highest gas prices so far this year," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Pump prices will likely face upward pressure if crude oil prices continue to rise."

Metro Detroit drivers are also paying an average of $3.29/gallon, about 13 cents more than this time lasst week, but 25 cents less than this time last year.

Here is a look at the most and least expensive gas prices around the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.33), Grand Rapids ($3.30), Metro Detroit ($3.29)

Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.03), Traverse City ($3.21), Benton Harbor ($3.23)

