Michigan gas prices rise to highest average since August 2024

Gas prices in the state of Michigan are up 56 cents from last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Drivers are paying an average of $3.55 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, up 72 cents from this time last month and up 51 cents from this time last year.

This means that for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying $53, up $3 from last year's highest price.

"Gas prices across Michigan have skyrocketed, with drivers paying the highest prices since August of 2024," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for The Auto Club Group with AAA. "If crude oil prices continue to climb, pump prices may increase further."

Gas prices in metro Detroit average $3.49/gallon, up 47 cents from this time last week and up 46 cents from this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Saginaw ($3.65), Lansing ($3.64), Traverse City ($3.63)

Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.40), Metro Detroit ($3.49), Benton Harbor ($3.57)

