Michigan gas prices up 11 cents since last week, up four cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are up 11 cents from last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

On average, Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.81 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, down 10 cents from this time last month and down 23 cents from this time last year.

This means that on average, drivers are paying $42 for a 15-gallon tank of gas, down $8 from last year's highest prices.

Gas prices are also up in metro Detroit, albeit slightly. Metro Detroit's average price is also $2.81 per gallon, up four cents since this time last week and down 27 cents since this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($2.91), Jackson ($2.87), Lansing ($2.87)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.66), Marquette ($2.71), Grand Rapids ($2.72)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.