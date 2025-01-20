Michigan gas prices up 12 cents from last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are up 12 cents from last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, eight more cents than this time last month and 11 cents more than this time last year.

On average, drivers are paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That's a $10 discount from last year's highest price back in July.

Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.18 per gallon, about 10 cents more than last week’s average and 15 cents more than this same time last year.

Here's a look at the cheapest and most expensive gas prices in the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.18), Ann Arbor ($3.17), Saginaw ($3.15)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.01), Benton Harbor ($3.09), Marquette ($3.12)

You can find more info on the gas prices near you at this link.