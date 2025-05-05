Michigan gas prices up 17 cents from last week, up 10 cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are up 17 cents since last week, according to the American Automobile Association.

On average, Michigan drivers are now paying $3.21 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. That price is five cents less than this time last month and 40 cents less than this time last year.

This means that for a full 15-gallon tank, Michigan drivers are paying $48 on average, down $9 from last year's highest price.

In metro Detroit, gas prices average at $3.17, 10 cents more than last week and 42 cents less than this time last year.

Here's a look at the cheapest and most expensive gas prices in the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Lansing ($3.27), Saginaw ($3.26), Grand Rapids ($3.25)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.02), Marquette ($3.16), Jackson ($3.16)

