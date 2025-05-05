Watch Now
News

Actions

Michigan gas prices up 17 cents from last week, up 10 cents in metro Detroit

Gas Prices
David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
Gas Prices
Posted

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are up 17 cents since last week, according to the American Automobile Association.

On average, Michigan drivers are now paying $3.21 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. That price is five cents less than this time last month and 40 cents less than this time last year.

This means that for a full 15-gallon tank, Michigan drivers are paying $48 on average, down $9 from last year's highest price.

In metro Detroit, gas prices average at $3.17, 10 cents more than last week and 42 cents less than this time last year.

Here's a look at the cheapest and most expensive gas prices in the state:

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Lansing ($3.27), Saginaw ($3.26), Grand Rapids ($3.25)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.02), Marquette ($3.16), Jackson ($3.16)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MAB names WXYZ-TV Station of the Year