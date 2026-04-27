Michigan gas prices up 21 cents from last week, up 25 cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan are up 21 cents from last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.04 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 1 cent less than this time last month, but 97 cents more than this time last year.

Drivers are paying an average of $60 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, up $9 from last year's highest price.

Metro Detroit drivers are paying an average of $4.09 per gallon, up 25 cents from last week and up 99 cents from this time last year.

Here's a look at the cheapest and most expensive gas prices in the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.09), Metro Detroit ($4.09), Ann Arbor ($4.05)

Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($3.97), Benton Harbor ($3.98), Flint ($4.00)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.