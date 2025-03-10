Watch Now
Michigan gas prices up 8 cents from last week, up 2 cents in Metro Detroit

Jessica Hill/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE- In this April 28, 2011 file photo, John Magel pumps gas at a station in Wethersfield, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, file)
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are up eight cents from last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.04/gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, six cents less than this time last month and 53 cents less than this time last year. Gas prices in Metro Detroit are at $3.03/gallon, up two cents since last week but down 46 cents from this time last year.

On average, drivers are paying $45 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, down $12 from last year's highs.

Here's a look at the cheapest and most expensive gas around the state:

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Marquette ($3.08), Ann Arbor ($3.06), Grand Rapids ($3.05)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.88), Benton Harbor ($2.96, Metro Detroit ($3.03)

For a more in-depth look at gas prices near you,click here.

