Michigan gas prices up six cents since last week, down slightly in metro Detroit

MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — Gas prices are up six cents in the state of Michigan since last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

On average, Michigan drivers are now paying $3.09/gallon, 13 cents less than this time last month and 27 cents less than this time last year.

That means that for a 15-gallon tank of gas, Michigan drivers are paying an average of $46, down $11 from last year's highest prices.

Gas prices are down slightly in metro Detroit, with drivers paying an average of $3.06/gallon, five cents less than this time last week and 37 cents less than this time last year.

Here is a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($3.17), Ann Arbor ($3.17), Saginaw ($3.16)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.88), Marquette ($2.94), Grand Rapids ($3.03)

