Michigan gas prices up three cents since last week, down three cents in metro Detroit

Paul Sakuma/AP
**FILE** Gas leaks out of the nozzle as Shell customer Anne Koenig pumps gas at a Shell gas station in Menlo Park, Calif., in this July 1, 2007 file photo. Individuals took a shopping break in June, boosting their spending at the slowest pace in nine months as high gasoline prices and fallout from the housing slump made people think twice about buying. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, file)
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are up three cents from last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Drivers are now paying an average of $2.85 for regular unleaded fuel, down 19 cents from this time last month and down 20 cents from this time last year.

This means that for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $42, down $15 from last year's highest prices.

Gas prices in metro Detroit are down slightly; drivers are paying an average of $2.86/gallon, down three cents from last week and 16 cents from this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices in the state:

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Ann Arbor ($2.94), Lansing ($2.87), Jackson ($2.87)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($2.66), Traverse City ($2.68), Flint ($2.77)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.

