Michigan gas prices up two cents since last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan are up two cents per gallon from last week, according to the American Automobile Association.

Drivers are paying an average of $4.19 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, down 70 cents from this time last month but up $1.10 from this time last year.

This means that for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, drivers are paying an average of $63, up $12 from last year's highest prices.

Gas prices also increased by that slight rate in metro Detroit. Metro Detroiters paid an average of $4.25 per gallon, up two cents from last week.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($4.27), Metro Detroit ($4.25), Benton Harbor ($4.20)

Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.00), Traverse City ($4.06), Grand Rapids ($4.06)

For a closer look at gas prices near you, click here.