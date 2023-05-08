Michigan gets C- rating for infrastructure in latest report card

(WXYZ) — The Michigan section of the American Society of Civil Engineers released its 2023 report card for Michigan's infrastructure. The state's grade average, a C-.

The group of engineers evaluated the infrastructure of things including Michigan rails, bridges, roads, and schools. Each category scored in the C to D grade range.



Aviation : C

: C Bridges : D+

: D+ Dams : C-

: C- Drinking water : D+

: D+ Energy : D

: D Inland Waters : C

: C Public Parks : C

: C Rail : C

: C Roads : C

: C Schools : C-

: C- Solid Water : C+

: C+ Stormwater : D

: D Transit : C-

: C- Wastewater: C

According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, a C rating means the infrastructure is medicore and requires attention. A D rating is poor and means the infrastructure is at risk.

To see the full report, click here.