Michigan gets C- rating for infrastructure in latest report card

Posted at 11:55 AM, May 08, 2023
(WXYZ) — The Michigan section of the American Society of Civil Engineers released its 2023 report card for Michigan's infrastructure. The state's grade average, a C-.

The group of engineers evaluated the infrastructure of things including Michigan rails, bridges, roads, and schools. Each category scored in the C to D grade range.

  • Aviation: C
  • Bridges: D+
  • Dams: C-
  • Drinking water: D+
  • Energy: D
  • Inland Waters: C
  • Public Parks: C
  • Rail: C
  • Roads: C
  • Schools: C-
  • Solid Water: C+
  • Stormwater: D
  • Transit: C-
  • Wastewater: C

According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, a C rating means the infrastructure is medicore and requires attention. A D rating is poor and means the infrastructure is at risk.
To see the full report, click here.

