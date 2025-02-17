Michigan Golf Show returns March 7-9 at Suburban Collection Showplace

(WXYZ) — Tired of the cold weather and the snow? It's time to start thinking about warm weather with the return of the Michigan Golf Show in Novi next month.

The annual golf show will take place at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi from March 7-9.

Along with exhibitors from around the state and country selling a variety of golf items, there will be a $25,000 hole-in-one contest, a $10,000 putting contest, simulator games for longest drive and closest to the pin, and more.

The show will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 and children 12 and under are free.

For more information visit the Michigan Golf Show website.