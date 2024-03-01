Michigan Golf Show returns next weekend in Novi

(WXYZ) — If you're sick of winter and ready to get out on the golf course, the first step toward spring happens next weekend with the Michigan Golf Show.

The annual event kicks off Friday, March 8 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

It will be open 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 9 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 10.

Tickets are $12 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.

There will be dozens of exhibitors throughout the event selling a variety of golf clubs, golf balls, golf apparela nd more.

Some of the major exhibitors include Rock Bottom Golf, GolfTech, Maple Hill Golf, Golfers Outlet, Treetops Resort, American Dunes and more.

There will also be a $25,000 par-3 contest and $10,000 putting contest sponsored by Garland Lodge & Golf Resort, plus interative golf simulators from OptiShot, a bar, hitting nets, ladies fashion show and a kids zone.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct an error in the dates of the golf show. It takes place March 8-10.