Michigan GOP Congressman on crashed train: 'It's a twisted mess'

"It's a twisted mess. It looks like something out of a Stephen King movie" says Michigan GOP Congressman Mike Bishop while on board a train that crashed while carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia Wednesday morning.

No lawmakers or aides were reported injured, but the White House said one person was killed and another was seriously injured. Lawmakers said the fatality appeared to be someone who was in the truck.

Bishop described the struck vehicle as a garbage truck. "In fact, I'm looking at it right now." ... "It's a pretty gruesome scene."

At least six Michigan lawmakers were on board the crashed train, including Bishop's wife.

"The train lurched forward, bounced up, a very loud bang," Bishop described the moment of impact. "Of course a lot of things racing through your mind when you have a train like this full of members of congress because you just never know and that's unfortunately that's just the way of the world."

Due to the number of inquiries I need to let everyone know that Natalie and I are on the train involved with the crash. While we are shaken, we are both OK. We have gathered to pray for the victims and 1st responders and ask everyone to join us. — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) January 31, 2018

Sue and I are both on the train traveling to the GOP retreat. We are ok. Praying for those injured in the accident. — Rep Tim Walberg (@RepWalberg) January 31, 2018

The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision. Amey and I are both OK. Docs and security on board are helping secure the scene. — Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) January 31, 2018

One lawmaker who was aboard the train, Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., said the vehicle had been ripped in half and said he saw a person wrapped in tarp and said emergency workers appeared to be "putting a body away."

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods says there were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members after the incident, which happened around 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Virginia. Crozet is about 15 miles west of Charlottesville.

Bishop said doctors were on board the train treating staff and lawmakers for minor bruises and cuts.

Cole said he felt "a tremendous jolt" when the accident occurred at about 11:15 a.m. EST, nearly two hours after it left Washington headed to the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. The policy retreat, an annual event, is scheduled to last three days and feature speeches from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Cole said the train stopped quickly after impact. He said several GOP lawmakers who are doctors got off the train to assist, including Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, who was also at last June's shooting of Republicans at a baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia, and treated some of the victims.

Other doctor-lawmakers who helped included Reps. Michael Burgess, of Texas, Phil Roe of Tennessee, Larry Bucshon of Indiana, Roger Marshall of Kansas and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

Cassidy later tweeted that there were three people on the truck and "one is dead."

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., was on the train and was unhurt, aides said.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump was briefed on the accident.

"There is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury," but no injuries to lawmakers or their staffs, she said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident," Sanders said.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said about 100 Republican lawmakers were on the train when the crash occurred, which made him jump out of his seat.

"I looked out the side of the window and then I could see a truck, just in pieces out the side of the window," Comer said. "It was a garbage truck that was apparently, I would assume, trying to cross the tracks."

Comer said Capitol Police quickly jumped off the train, but came back and asked for any doctors to help. Comer said U.S. Reps. and Brad Wenstrup - all medical doctors - rushed to help, including performing CPR on one person.

A GOP aide said the train seemed partially derailed.

It was not clear when lawmakers would resume the trip to their retreat.