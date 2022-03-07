Michigan GOP nominee under fire after rape comments

(WXYZ) — A Republican nominee for the Michigan House of Representatives is facing backlash for a comment he made on a Facebook Live over the weekend while discussing a possible decertification of the election.

Robert "RJ" Regan, a Republican who just won a special election to fill the Michigan House seat in District 74, made the comment while speaking on a Facebook Live for the Michigan Rescue Coalition.

While discussing a possible decertification of the election and a vote on it, Regan said, "having three daughters, I tell my daughters, 'if rape is inevitable, you should just lay back and enjoy it.'"

The comment drew strong reaction from one of the other guests on the show, Amber Harris, who reacted minutes later.

"That was a shameful comment," Harris said.

After Regan's comments, host Adam de Angeli pointed out that the show is "streaming on YouTube, probably not for much longer after what Robert said."

Reached by phone today, de Angelini said he believes Regan "misspoke," trying to say that not contesting the election would be like telling his daughters to lay back and enjoy rape.

"Maybe not the best analogy, but he was speaking extemporaneously," de Angeli said.

Michigan's 74th district is in Kent County in West Michigan. Regan won the special election for the Republican nomination last week with 32.9% of the vote, beating the candidate in second place by 81 votes. In 2020, Mark Huizenga won the seat with 63.1% of the vote.

In 2020, Regan's daughter urged people not to vote for her dad in a tweet that said, "if you're in michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. tell everyone," according to The Hill.

On June 25, 2020, Regan addressed the tweet with a statement on his Facebook page that said in part, "I love all of my four children and only want what is best for them. We may not always agree on 'what is best' but, their best, is my goal."

This isn't the first controversial thing Regan has said recently. Gongwer published a story Monday morning featuring posts from Regan where it appeared he backed the Russian invasion of Ukraine and called it a "hoax."

We have reached out to the Michigan Republican Party for a statement. They congratulated Regan and two other Republicans in a tweet the day after the special election.

Regan will face Carol Glanville, a Democrat, in the special election for the seat on May 3.

Glanville released a statement that reads in part, "As a woman, human, and public servant, I am stunned that a person who wishes to hold public office would hold such beliefs. I did not think I would need to clearly state on the campaign trail that rape is never inevitable, acceptable, or warranted and is the worst type of personal violation anyone could ever experience. In empathy and compassion, I stand with survivors everywhere while defending human rights."