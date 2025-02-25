Michigan GOP Rep. Josh Schriver wants U.S. Supreme Court to overturn same-sex marriage

Michigan Rep. Josh Schriver said he plans to introduce a resolution to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn same-sex marriage.

Schriver, a Republican who represents Oxford Township, Brandon Township, Addison Township and parts of Oakland, Macomb and Washington townships, made the announcement on X.

Michigan House of Representatives State Rep. Josh Schriver

In it, he called for SCOTUS to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark ruling that legalized same-sex marriage in the state. He said that the ruling "is at odds with the sanctity of marriage."

The Republican has previously posted on X saying, "Make gay marriage illegal again," and said "American only 'accepted' gay marriage after it was thrust into her by a perverted Supreme Court ruling."

Newly-elected Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel responded to the plan on X.

"Unfortunately, this isn’t a surprise coming from Josh Schriver and the right-wing extremists that populate Matt Hall’s Republican caucus—and it’s deeply dangerous," he wrote. "Schriver is attacking hundreds of thousands of Michiganders who are beloved members of the community, and he doesn't deserve to serve the people of Michigan."

“This resolution is nothing more than cruel political theater and a bigoted attempt to stir up fear and division at the expense of real families,” Equality Michigan Executive Director Erin Knott said in a statement. “Marriage equality has been the law of the land for nearly a decade, and the vast majority of Americans support it. But make no mistake – this isn’t just about marriage. It’s part of a broader agenda to strip LGBTQ+ people of their fundamental rights.”

Last February, many lawmakers blasted a post Schriver reposted on X touting a white supremacist theory called "The Great Replacement."

Schriver reposted the post showing a map that had Black figures in most of the world and white figures in the northern parts of the world with the words "the great replacement."

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the theory dates back to the early 20th century when a French writer said native white Europeans are being replaced by non-white immigrants from Africa and the Middle East. It's grown in recent years and along with being used by white supremacists, it's also used in antisemitism.

Later in February 2024, Schriver lost his committee assignment and staff after posting the image.

Schriver won reelection in 2024 getting 68.1% of the votes over Democrat Shawn Almeranti-Crosby.

