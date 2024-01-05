Michigan Gov. Whitmer makes wager with Washington governor ahead of National Championship

(WXYZ) — The stakes are high — as fans of the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies gear up for the College Football Playoff National Championship in Houston next week.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has placed a “friendly wager” with Washington Governor Jay Inslee for the January 8 game.

Whitmer reportedly wagered a pack of Haze and Blue IPA from Big Lake Brewing in Holland, and Inslee wagered wine from the Naches Heights Vineyard in Yakima, Washington.

“Michiganders and college football fans across the nation will enjoy watching the Michigan Wolverines take on the Washington Huskies in the College Football Championship,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “I’m confident the Wolverines will be the Victors on Monday, and I’m happy to wager Governor Inslee some Michigan-made products. Go Blue!”