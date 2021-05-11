Watch
Michigan had 44 reported hate crimes based sexual orientation in 2019 – here's where they happened

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
A gay pride flag flutters with the American flag at Seattle's City Hall for the month of June to recognize the LGBTQ community during pride month, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Seattle.
Posted at 10:22 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 10:26:37-04

(WXYZ) — There were 425 different hate crimes reported in Michigan in 2019, according to FBI crime statistics.

Of those 44 were based on sexual orientation, which equals about 10.4%.

In the U.S., according to FBI statistics, there were 1,395 hate crime offenses based on sexual orientation. 62.2% of those crimes were anti-gay, 24.5% where anti-lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, 10.2% were anti-lesbian, 1.9% were anti-bisexual and 1.2% were anti-heterosexual.

The details per city and county and university are below.

Cities - 35

  • Capac - 1
  • Carrollton Township - 1
  • Detroit - 18
  • Eastpointe - 1
  • Ferndale - 1
  • Highland Park - 1
  • Jackson - 1
  • Lansing - 1
  • Milford - 1
  • Mt. Pleasant - 1
  • Muskegon Heights - 1
  • Rochester - 1
  • Roseville - 1
  • South Haven - 1
  • Southfield - 1
  • St. Johns - 1
  • St. Joseph - 1
  • Warren - 1

Universities and Colleges - 3

  • Eastern Michigan University - 1
  • University of Michigan Ann Arbor - 1
  • University of Michigan Flint - 1

Metropolitan Counties - 2

  • Jackson County - 1
  • Ottawa County - 1

Non-metropolitan Counties - 2

  • Barry County - 1
  • Isabella County - 1

State Police Agencies - 2

  • Ogemaw County - 1
  • Washtenaw County - 1
