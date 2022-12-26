Michigan had more deaths than births for 2nd straight year

(WXYZ) — For the second straight year, Michigan had more people die than people born, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

New data on the state's website found that Michigan's population also dropped.

According to the data, there were 105,022 births in the state compared to 117,756 deaths in 2021.

In 2020, there were 104,149 births and 117,087 deaths. That's only the second time since 1900 that deaths exceeded births, according to state records.

The state's population in 2021 was 10,050,811, which is down from 10,077,331 in 2020, when the state surpassed 10 million people for the first time since 2007.