Michigan has reported 13 cougar sightings so far in 2026

(WXYZ) — There have been 13 cougar sightings to start the first half of the year, according to the latest information from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

DNR data shows that the 13 sightings have happened on 12 different days, with the most recent being on May 1.

WXYZ The Michigan DNR confirmed the first cougar cub sightings in Michigan in more than 100 years this week.

Last year, there were 31 confirmed cougar sightings, which was the largest number since 2008. However, the number of trail cameras has also increased, and the DNR operates more than 1,300 trail cameras in the Upper Peninsula alone. The DNR also said that some cougar sightings may be of the same animal by different people who are nearby to one another.

Below are the sightings from 2026



Jan. 2 via photograph

Feb. 6 via video

Feb. 9 via tracks (two cougars)

Feb. 17 via photograph

Feb. 21 via photograph

March 8 via photograph

March 28 via video

April 15 via photograph

April 21 via video

April 24 via photograph

April 21 via photograph

May 1 via photograph

2025 also marked a historic moment for researchers, as cougar cubs were spotted in Michigan for the first time in 100 years. Back in March 2025, state biologists confirmed photos of two cubs taken by a resident on March 6, 2025.

Michigan DNR

Brian Roell, a large carnviore specialist for the DNR, said the Feb. 9 sighting of two cougars are believed to be of two different adults based on the timing and direction. They do not believe they were the cubs photographed last year in Ontonagon County.

All of the sightings were in the Upper Peninsula.

Michigan DNR

Roell said last year that the two cougar cubs could be the first known cougar reproduction in modern times in the Western Great Lakes states – Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The two cubs were documented once again in December 2025, showing an adult cougar with two juvenile cougars that appearaed to be around a year old.

