Michigan has several beaches closed Labor Day weekend for high bacteria

(WXYZ) — Labor Day weekend might be the last chance for many to hit the beach and the water in Michigan, but several beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels.

According to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, there are nine closures and advisories in the state – five of them are in metro Detroit.

The beaches that are closed are listed below, with comments from the DEQ.

Handsome Lake – Crossroads for Youth – Oakland County

Comment: None

Wixom Lake – Wixom Waters – Midland County

Comment: "Elevated E.Coli levels & Construction activities near dam"

Crooked Lake – Independence Oaks County Park - Oakland County

Comment: None

Big Seven Lake - Seven Lakes State Park - Oakland County

Comment: None

Houghton Lake - Lakeview Park - Roscommon County

Comment: None

Independence Lake - Independence Lake County Park - Washtenaw County

Comment: "30 day average is above 130:

Pike Bay at Portage Canal/Lake Superior - Chassell Beach - Houghton County

Comment: None

Pickerel Lake - Camp Petosega - Emmet County

Comment: None

Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach - Macomb County

Comment: None