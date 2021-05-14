Michigan has the 2nd-most number of prisoners exonerated in 2020

(WXYZ) — Michigan had the second-most number of people exonerated from crimes in the country last year, according to a report released from the National Registry of Exonerations.

In all, there were 129 exonerations in 2020 who lost a total of 1,737 years due to wrongful imprisonment. Of those, Michigan has 20 people exonerated, which equals about 16%. Only Illinois had more exonerations with 22.

According to the organization, the state's numbers are driven in part by the Conviction Integrity Unit in Wayne County, including Detroit, which was involved in 13 of the 20 exonerations in 2020.

The list of those exonerations and the reasons why are below, from the National Registry of Exonerations.

Herbert Alford – Convicted in 2016 on murder charges but was exonerated after mistaken witness identification and perjury or false accusation.

Gregory Barry – Convicted in 2004 of murder in Wayne County. Sentenced to life without parole. Exonerated after police officer misconduct, withheld exculpatory evidence, and witness tampering or misconduct interrogating co-defendant.

Carl Bruner II – Convicted of murder in 2014 and sentenced to life without parole.

Darell Chancellor – Convicted of drug possession or sale in 2012, sentenced to 14 1/4 to 30 years in prison.

George Clark – Convicted of murder in 2003 and sentenced to life without parole.

Diallo Corley – Convicted of attempted murder in 2015 and sentenced to 22-32 years.

Marvin Cotten – Convicted of murder in 2001 and sentenced to life without parole.

Marcus Ealy – Convicted of robbery in 2018 and sentenced to 48 to 82 years.

Walter Forbes – Convicted of murder in 1983 and sentenced to life without parole

Desirae Glatfelter – Convicted of assault in 2017 and sentenced to one year

Lacino Hamilton – Convicted of murder in 1995 and sentenced to 52 to 82 years in prison

Kevin Harrington – Convicted of murder in 2003 and sentenced to life without parole

Bernard Howard – Convicted of murder in 1995 and sentenced to life without parole

Waleed Isho – Convicted of attempted murder in 1990 and sentenced to 8-20 years

Edward Khalil – Convicted of murder in 2012 and sentenced to life in prison

Dane Krukowski – Convicted of child abuse in 2016 and sentenced to 3-10 years

Anthony Legion – Convicted of murder in 2001 and sentenced to life without parole

Codie Lynn Sevens – Convicted of child abuse in 2016 and sentenced to 1 1/2 to 10 years in prison

Gerry Thomas – Convicted of attempted murder in 1992 and sentenced to 40-60 years

Ramon Ward – Convicted of murder in 1995 and sentenced to life without parole

