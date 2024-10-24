Michigan health departments report rise in whooping cough cases

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Cases of whopping cough are on the rise and numbers being reported this year in Southeast Michigan are reflecting that trend.

The Macomb County Health Department confirmed two new cases associated with Dakota High School in Macomb Township.

To date, the county says it has seen 38 cases in 2024. There were three cases last year.

Dr. Partha Nandi explains whooping cough and what to know in the video player below:

Whooping cough cases spike: The symptoms and what to know

Washtenaw County is also reporting an increase in cases since the start of the school year.

Henry Ford Health’s lab went from zero cases in July to 33 in September.

By the end of September, Michigan reported 520 cases. Between 2017 and 2019, the state averaged about 596 cases a year.

Pertussis, the medical term for whooping cough, is a contagious respiratory illness. It starts like a cold and leads to a severe cough. Symptoms can take five to 10 days to appear after exposure, health officials say.

Anyone who develops symptoms should contact a doctor. A vaccine is available and recommended for babies, children and adults.

More information on whooping cough can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

