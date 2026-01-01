Michigan hires Jason Beck as next offensive coordinator, Kyle Whittingham confirms

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jason Beck is set to become Michigan's next offensive coordinator. New head coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed the news on ESPN's College GameDay, after an initial report from college football insider Pete Thamel.

Beck worked with Whittingham last season at Utah, serving as offensive coordinator for the Utes. Under Beck this past season, including in a bowl win over Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl, the Utes ranked fourth in total offense (482.9 yards per game), second in rushing offense (266.3 yards per game), and sixth in scoring margin (+19.8).

He previously worked as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for New Mexico, and has served as the quarterbacks coach at Syracuse (2022-23), Virginia (2016-21), and BYU (2013-15), his alma mater.

Beck got his start in coaching as an intern under Bronco Mendenall at his alma mater in 2007. He played quarterback at BYU for three seasons, and has earned two degrees from the school, including a Master's in 2011.

