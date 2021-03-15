Michigan mini horse ‘Blondi’ makes finals in Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

(WXYZ) — One finalist in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts isn’t horsing around.

Blondi, who lives on a farm in East China, Michigan, is a 19-year-old female palomino mini horse. Laura Siecinski, 13, and mother, Angela Sicinski, are the owners and handlers of Blondi, who has made it to the finals in Cadbury’s quest to find out who will be the next Cadbury bunny.

“We just thought that she was perfect for it,” said Laura.

She’s up against nine other finalists, including an alpaca from Texas and a tree frog from Florida named Betty.

Laura and Angela said Blondi loves kids and takes direction well, even though she is “sassy.” Laura said they dress Blondie up for Halloween, so costuming isn’t a problem for her.

The public voting phase of the contest ends on March 17 with a winner announced later this month, according to Cadbury's website.

