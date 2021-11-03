Michigan House approves controversial bill banning teaching of gender and race stereotyping

(WXYZ) — There’s controversy in Lansing after a heated debate led to a fast-track vote in the statehouse.

Republicans approved a bill to ban schools from teaching 'race or gender stereotyping' in K-thru-12 schools on a 55 to zero vote.

It drags Michigan into the simmering national debate over critical race theory which experts say is only taught on the college level.

House Democrats refused to vote after they say Detroit Representative Cynthia Johnson was denied a chance to speak.

Republicans claim she did not follow the rules.

Whatever the case, the bill's GOP sponsor says it's the result of input from constituents-- as well as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

The bill does not specifically mention critical race theory-- which began at universities more than 40 years ago to examine racism.

Teachers across the country have insisted it's not being used in K-thru-12 schools.