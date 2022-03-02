Michigan House approves GOP tax cuts; no deal with governor

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature have agreed on a plan to cut taxes, advancing a bill that will be vetoed because there is no deal with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The House voted 62-42 Tuesday to cut the state income tax from 4.25% to 3.9%, lower the age to exempt income from taxation to 62 and create a $500 per-child tax credit.

The Senate will concur with House changes soon.

Whitmer has proposed a more targeted plan to fully restore an earned income tax credit for lower-income workers and gradually reverse a 2012 law that eliminated pension tax exemptions.