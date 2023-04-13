Red flag bills approved by Michigan House, now head back to Senate

(AP MODIFIED) — Gun safety advocates, who poured into the Michigan state Capitol on Thursday afternoon, cheered loudly from the gallery above the House chamber as Democrats voted to approve red flag laws, also known as extreme risk protection orders.

The Senate passed the measures in March but will need to give final approval on several amendments before the bills are sent to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The Democratic governor has said she would sign the package if and when it gets to her desk.

Extreme risk protection orders are intended to temporarily remove guns from people with potentially violent behavior to stop them from hurting themselves or others.

An Associated Press investigation last year found that many U.S. states barely use the red flag laws.

Earlier today, Governor Whitmer signed gun violence prevention bills into law in East Lansing. That new legislation requires universal background checks and safe storage.