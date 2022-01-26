Michigan House passes stricter distracted driving bills

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A bill package passed by the Michigan state House would mean stricter rules on drivers using phones and other electronic devices.

Current law prohibits drivers from reading, typing or sending messages manually on devices being held in one’s hand or lap.

The package passed Tuesday would include restrictions on social media usage. One sponsor is Democratic Rep. Mari Manoogian, who testified that the bills look to modernize the state’s law to keep up with modern technology.

The bills now head to the Senate.