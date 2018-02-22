Michigan House votes on bill making English the official state language

(WXYZ) - The Michigan House approved legislation introduced by state Rep. Tom Barrett establishing English as the official state language.

Barrett said 32 other states have already made English the official language.

"This bill codifies the existing practice of requiring government bodies to perform official functions in English," Barrett said. "It's common sense."

The bill also allows documents, publications or other service to be offered in multiple languages if restricting the use of English violates federal law or has a negative effect on the health, welfare and safety of Michiganders.

“If the state or a local government chooses to continue offering documents or services in other languages, this bill does not prevent them from doing so,” Barrett said.

The bill will now go to the Senate for consideration.

