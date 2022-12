(WXYZ) — Looking to adopt a pet but haven't finalized the decision yet? Michigan Humane said Friday it is offering 50% off adoptions for the next month.

According to Michigan Humane, the Give the Gift of Home Adoption promotion will offer 50% off adoption fees at all shelters.

They have shelters in Detroit, Westland and Sterling Heights where you can meet your new best friend.

You can see a list of animals available for adoption on their website at michiganhumane.org/pet-adoption.