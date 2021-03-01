Michigan Humane takes in 17 puppies from Detroit home

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Humane Field Services team took in 17 puppies from a Detroit home on Monday.

Michigan Humane says this was done after several weeks of work with the pet owner.

The puppies are currently in care at the Mackey Center for Animal Care in Detroit and are in the process of being assessed by the medical team.

The owner of the dogs chose to surrender them to the shelter after the owner was no longer able to provide support.

Currently, Michigan Humane says it is not able to accept adoption inquiries for these puppies and a timeline is not in place for when they will be available for adoption.