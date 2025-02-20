Michigan Humane warns of scammers using their name involving missing pets

Michigan Humane is warning people about a new scam that they say is using the organization's name when it comes to lost pets.

According to the organization, people who are posting about a missing pet are getting calls claiming that their pet has been found but is injured.

They say that the scammers are demanding money to cover the costs.

"If you are missing your pet and receive a call like this, do not engage in any way. We will contact you if your pet comes into our care with a microchip registered in your name," the organization said in a post on Facebook.

They also reminded people that they would never ask for money over the phone and would instead encourage you to come to a Michigan Humane shelter.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call Michigan Humane at 866-648-6263