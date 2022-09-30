Michigan Humane's search & rescue team heading to Florida to help save animals

Michigan Humane's animal search and rescue team (ASAR) is heading to Florida to help find animals that may be stranded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

According to Michigan Humane, the ASPCA has requested that the search and rescue team go down to Florida to help with animal recovery, rescue and support services.

The organization said the team has been asked to respond because they have unique training in animal disaster response and water-based rescues.

We're told the Michigan Human ASAR is one of only a handful in the country that has enough expertise to respond to this kind of disaster.

They are trained in slack and swift water rescues, and to rescue animals found in collapsing structures, and confined spaces, perform decontamination procedures and provide support to emergy sheltering scenarios.

