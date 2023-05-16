Michigan Impact Grant applications now open for Michigan nonprofits

(WXYZ) — The $15 million Michigan Impact Grant applications are now open!

All Michigan nonprofits that provide programming to lift people out of poverty are eligible to apply. Applications are due by June 23.

“Michigan nonprofits play a vital role in lifting Michiganders out of poverty,” Susan Corbin the director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity said. “The MI Impact Grant will allow our nonprofits to continue their critical work to create meaningful change in their communities and serves as another vital investment from the state to close equity gaps and remove barriers to economic prosperity for all Michiganders.”

The grant program will prioritize partnerships with larger nonprofits committed to lifting Michigan residents out of poverty. The money will be used to create programming or expand current programming that supports disproportionally impacted communities in their recovery from the pandemic.

The large nonprofits could receive a one-time grant fund between $1 million and $2 million from August 24, 2023, to August 24, 2025.

To be eligible for this funding, organizations must be a Michigan-based, 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) nonprofit or a fiscally sponsored project by a 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19).

The funding is supported through the American Rescue Plan Act, Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF). Nonprofits that have demonstrated experience and success in providing programming and resources to support the communities they serve are encouraged to apply for funding.

$50 million in funding is being made available to support the nonprofits who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. The funding will be distributed through two separate programs, with a $35 million relief fund made available to smaller nonprofits earlier this year.

Nonprofits may receive either the MI Nonprofit Relief Fund or the MI Impact Grant, not both.

For more information, and to apply for the grant, visit the Michigan Poverty Task Force’s nonprofit webpageor email LEO-PovertyTaskForce@michigan.gov.

“The Poverty Task Force is excited to lead the charge on providing much-needed and deserved support to our state’s nonprofits,” Kim Trent the deputy director for Prosperity of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and key staffer for the Poverty Task Force said. “The MI Impact Grant will further the state's efforts to assist individuals living in poverty and ensure Michigan families have access to the support they need.”