Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders first in country to administer new Alzheimer's drug

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders was the first in the country to administer the new FDA-approved Alzheimer's drug.

Biogen’s Aduhelm (generic name of aducanumab), the first-ever disease modifying therapy for Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI)/early Alzheimer’s disease.

The patient IV began at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning and drug administration commenced at 10:46 a.m.

The patient, a 68-year-old woman from West Bloomfield with MCI/early Alzheimer’s disease, said the drug gives her hope.

“While I feel like I’m functioning just fine now, my prognosis tells me that I can expect changes in the future,” she said in a press release. “I do know that I want to be able to preserve myself, my cognitive abilities, as long as possible and if I can help others by being one of the first to experience this new treatment option, I’m excited to do so for the greater good. It’s a glimmer of hope for me and others.”

Her husband added, “I’m so proud of her. She’s a pioneer and lighting the way for other patients with MCI and Alzheimer’s who may be considering this as an option on their journey with the disease. We have faith that with this treatment, the onset of symptoms will be delayed.”

“While this drug is not a cure, it’s certainly a step in the right direction and offers hope for patients,” said Dr. Jonathan Fellows, neurologist and co-director of MIND’s Alzheimer’s Disease and Memory Disorder Center. “If we can slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, our patients may be able to benefit from future treatments as they become available.”

Aduhelm represents a first-of-its-kind treatment approved for Alzheimer’s disease and is also the first therapy that targets the fundamental pathophysiology of the disease. It is also the first new treatment approved for Alzheimer’s since 2003.

