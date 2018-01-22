Michigan is 2nd least affected state by government shutdown

(WXYZ) - The government shut down for the first time since 2013 at midnight on Friday, but a new report found that Michigan is the state that is 2nd least affected by the shutdown.

According to WalletHub, Michigan ranks 50th on the list of states affected by the shutdown, just behind Minnesota.

The study took into account many different factors.

Michigan ranks 46th in share of federal jobs, 43rd in federal contract dollars per capita, 26th in small business lending per capita, 32nd in real estate as a percentage of GSP and 47th in percent of children under CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program).

Not surprisingly, the Washington DC is the most affected, followed by Maryland, Virginia, Alaska and Hawaii.