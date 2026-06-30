Michigan judge blocks Kalshi prediction market from operating in state

(WXYZ) — Wagers can not currently be placed on Kalshi in the state of Michigan, after a Michigan judge granted prosecutors a temporary restraining order against KalshiEX, LLC., the prediction market's parent company.

This comes after Attorney General Dana Nessel's office sued Kalshi back in March, with Nessel asserting that because Kalshi is similar to an online betting app, it should be regulated under the same laws as sportsbooks and casinos in the state.

"Michigan and its most vulnerable citizens are suffering and will continue to suffer immediate and irreparable harm absent relief from being exploited by Kalshi's sports betting operation masquerading as an investment opportunity," Aquilina wrote in the order.

Unlike online sports betting and gambling, users on Kalshi only need to be 18 in order to place wagers. Prediction markets like Kalshi have disputed the fact that they are a gambling company, stating that because they trade commodities, they are subject to federal trading laws as opposed to Michigan gaming rules.

“Our gambling laws exist to protect Michiganders from unlicensed, predatory operations, and failing to comply with them carries serious legal consequences,” said Attorney General Nessel in a press release on Monday evening. “I am proud of the attorneys in my office who not only kept this case in state court but also secured an order protecting residents as this litigation moves forward. We remain committed to enforcing a level playing field for all gambling platforms in Michigan and ensuring that companies cannot evade accountability or exploit consumers under the guise of a prediction market.”

The TRO, which you can read in full at the bottom of this article, is effective until July 13, pending further court proceedings.

"Kalshi is targeting Michigan's most vulnerable residents with sports betting dressed up as investing — and without intervention, the harm will keep getting worse,” said Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director Henry Williams said in a statement. “Our licensed sportsbooks follow strict rules designed to protect consumers — verifying that bettors are at least 21 years old, offering responsible-gaming tools, and protecting patron funds. Kalshi has refused to play by the same rules, and our agency will continue to use every regulatory and legal tool available to make sure Michigan families, our schools, and our first responders are protected from this unchecked exploitation.”

7 News Detroit has reached out to Kalshi for comment; we will update this article if and when we hear back.