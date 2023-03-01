Michigan launches EV Jobs Academy website to highlight automotive mobility and electrification industry jobs

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the state's Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity have unveiled a website designed to connect people in the state with jobs in the automotive mobility and electrification industry.

The website is part of the state's EV Jobs Academy, which was launched as part of a $5 million investment last year.

The EV Jobs Academy helps Michiganders with tuition assistance and supportive services as a way to support and speed up hiring for those looking to work in the fast-developing sector of the automotive industry. Those jobs include assemblers and fabricators, electrical engineers and technicians, information security analysts, information technology professionals, maintenance and repair workers and software developers.

Those interested in exploring the new careers are encouraged to visit Michigan.gov/EVJobsAcademy and complete an online interest form so a local EV Jobs Academy partner can contact them and provide details about local resources available to get them connected with career resources and opportunities.

Those in the industry including employers interested in supporting or joining the collaboration are also encouraged to visit the site and complete the online interest forms.

In addition to the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and the Workforce Intelligence Network, EV Jobs Academy collaborative partners include: