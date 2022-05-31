Michigan launches new push to improve workplace mental health

(WXYZ) — The state is launching a new push to improve workplace mental health in Michigan.

A new report shows there is a lot of stress out there, with even more since the pandemic took hold.

From January to June of 2019 11% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depressive disorder. By January of last year, that number skyrocketed to over 41% and 65% of US employees identify work as the number one source of stress in their lives.

So what can the boss do about it?

A new report concludes that building a more resilient workplace begins with assessing the office culture to see how employees feel. They also need to consider the impact of policies, practices, and procedures and recommit to employee assistance programs, including mental health.