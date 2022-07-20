(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has launched a new website to help keep Michiganders up to date on the monkeypox outbreak.

It can be found at Michigan.gov/mpv

I think this new website is a great place to educate residents about the Monkeypox virus. It explains the signs and symptoms to watch out for, outlines what treatments may be recommended, and provides information for health care providers concerning testing and how they can coordinate with local health departments. For the folks who want to know how many cases there are in Michigan, the state case count can be found on this site, and it’ll be updated on a regular basis. Also, there’s a resource link for the public.

It takes you to another page where more great information can be found concerning Monkeypox including a frequently asked question section.

The symptoms, at first, could be mistaken for the flu or COVID. They include:

• fever

• headache

• body aches

• chills and

• exhaustion

A telltale sign a person most likely has Monkeypox is when a rash appears. It can develop on the face, hands, and other body parts. It starts off as flat, red bumps. And these bumps turn into blisters that fill with pus – each one contains live virus. Now, if that blister ruptures, it can contaminate things like clothing, bed linens, and towels. That’s one way the virus can spread. However, the primary way a person can get infected is through direct contact with the infectious rash, bodily fluids, or prolonged face-to-face contact.

I often get asked by my patients how concerned they should be about getting infected with the Monkeypox virus. I want to stress that it’s still considered to be rare for the virus to spread to the general public. Those currently most at risk are men who engage in sexual activity with other men.

Anyone who is experiencing Monkeypox symptoms or has been exposed to someone diagnosed with the virus should contact their doctor. If they’re sick, they should isolate at home and keep away from others, so there is less chance of the virus spreading to close contacts.

