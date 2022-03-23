Michigan lawmaker sentenced to probation for touching nurse

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker has been sentenced to a year of probation for inappropriately touching a nurse practitioner while seeking treatment for COVID-19.

State Sen. John Bizon, a Battle Creek Republican, also must pay $1,130 in court costs and fines, undergo mental health counseling and have no contact with the victim.

The incident occurred last summer at an urgent care facility in Marshall.

Bizon, who is in his first Senate term after serving four years in the House, will not face legislative discipline.