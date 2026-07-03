Michigan lawmakers pass $75 billion 2027 budget after overnight session

(WXYZ) — Michigan lawmakers worked throughout the night and passed a fiscal year 2027 budget on Friday morning.

Legislators from both sides of the aisle touted the passage of the $75.2 billion budget, that also includes a general fund total of $14.1 billion and a school aid budget of $19.8 billion.

“Today’s balanced, bipartisan budget delivers for every Michigander," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.

"This budget builds on our progress by strengthening student literacy, opening doors for more housing opportunity, protecting health care, fixing our damn roads, and lowering costs for all Michiganders," she added.

The budget is a drop from last year's $81 billion budget that was passed after months of negotiation and months past the deadline.

It will now head to Whitmer's desk for her signature.