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Michigan lawmakers pass $75 billion 2027 budget after overnight session

Michigan Capitol
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - The state Capitol building is seen on Dec. 12, 2012, in Lansing, Mich. The Michigan Legislature on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, added $1 billion in new spending to an already record-breaking $76 billion budget, a boost intended to attract large economic projects, meeting immediate pushback from several key Republicans. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Michigan Capitol
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(WXYZ) — Michigan lawmakers worked throughout the night and passed a fiscal year 2027 budget on Friday morning.

Legislators from both sides of the aisle touted the passage of the $75.2 billion budget, that also includes a general fund total of $14.1 billion and a school aid budget of $19.8 billion.

“Today’s balanced, bipartisan budget delivers for every Michigander," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.

"This budget builds on our progress by strengthening student literacy, opening doors for more housing opportunity, protecting health care, fixing our damn roads, and lowering costs for all Michiganders," she added.

The budget is a drop from last year's $81 billion budget that was passed after months of negotiation and months past the deadline.

It will now head to Whitmer's desk for her signature.

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